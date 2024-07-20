President Trump Surges on Social Media Following Assassination Attempt and RNC Success

Following the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, and on the heels of a successful Republican National Convention, his popularity is soaring on social media and he is reaching more Americans.

According to The New York Post, Trump’s rise has been across multiple platforms, including growing his Instagram following by over a million, adding almost a quarter million new users on Truth Social, and adding 1.2 million to his TikTok followers.

President Trump, who only joined TikTok in June, has seen his popularity spread on the platform often used by young voters.

Joe Biden, in contract, joined the platform months before Trump, has stayed stagnant on the platform. President Trump picked up more followers in a few days than Biden has attracted since joining in February.

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that, after years of censorship of President Trump, his supporters, and conservatives, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta finally lifted all restrictions on the former president’s accounts.