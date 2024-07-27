President Trump Speaks at 2024 Bitcoin Conference: “Israel Was Just Attacked…This Would Have Never Happened with Us” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday and received a very warm welcome.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/cSN5NYlP5T — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 27, 2024

When President Trump took the stage, he talked about Hezbollah attacking Israel on Saturday.

“Israel was just attacked…This would have never happened with us,” Trump said.

Watch:

WATCH: President Trump addresses Hezbollah’s deadly attack on Israel for first time at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, TN pic.twitter.com/vcLOcyVw0P — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 27, 2024

Fox News reported:

JERUSALEM – The Iran-backed terrorist movement Hezbollah on Saturday rained down rockets on Israel, with at least one hitting a soccer field where children were playing in the northern Israeli town of Majdal Shams right by the border with Syria. Initial reports say at least 10 dead and 29 injured, many thought to be children. The soccer field in the majority Druze town is a scene of shocking violence and the most devastating loss of life in the north since Hezbollah entered the war on behalf of the terrorist entity Hamas on Oct. 7. The Magen David Adom ambulance service says the victims are aged 10 to 20. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) put the blame squarely on Hezbollah in a statement issued shortly after the attack. “According to an IDF situational assessment and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The Hezbollah terrorist organization is behind the rocket launch at a soccer field in Majdal Shams which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children earlier this evening.”

President Trump also praised the success of Bitcoin and the greatness of their achievements.

“I stand before you today filled with respect and admiration for what the Bitcoin community has achieved,” Trump said.

“This is the steel industry of a hundred years ago, really is. I think you are just in your infancy,” Trump continued.

Watch:

“I stand before you today filled with respect and admiration for what the Bitcoin community has achieved.” — President Trump at Bitcoin Conference pic.twitter.com/GgdQ5CZLUn — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 27, 2024

President Trump blasted Kamala Harris calling her out on her foolishness.

“I’m running against a low IQ individual, her,” Trump continued.

Watch: