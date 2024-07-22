Portnoy: There Is No Way Kamala Would Have Been the Nominee if Joe Biden Dropped before the Democrat Primary

Dave Portnoy weighed in on the big news today that Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.

Portnoy, an American businessman and founder of Barstool Sports, released a video earlier in the day where he assumed the Bidens were able to strike a deal with the DNC that was lucrative enough to get them to dump their plans for a 2024 presidential election run.

Dave Portnoy: Captain Dave checking in 30 miles out to sea off Nantucket. The big news, Joe Biden. Joe Biden says he’s not running for re-election, which will conclude probably the greatest negotiation in the history of America. How much did they have to pay the Biden, the DNC? What was his retirement package? What did Joe Biden, Hunter, what did they get? Because that’s all this has been for a month or two months. It has been, what do we have to to get you out of this race, Joe?

Whatever, they finally got the right price, whatever that may be. It’s what I said from the beginning. They whacked Joe when the powers that be sent him out for that debate with Trump. They knew what we had known forever. If you have two eyes and a brain that he was a lettuce head or a vegetable…

They waited this long, so now what? They can handpick, basically, who the replacement is going to be… Is it Gavin Newsom, that slimebag from California. I hope not. Kamala, maybe, with Newsom on the ticket. Gretchen Whitmer, also not a fan. How they waited this long is insanity, and they’re trying to hijack basically democracy. They’re not letting people vote. It goes to the convention.

It’s insane because he’s been this way before he went and ran. So that in itself is f*cking crazy. But the number two thing, so He’s stepping down because everybody in the Democrat Party is saying he’s unfit. He has dementia. George Clooney says he is not the same. He was a different guy. Other people are saying, He doesn’t recognize me.

But he’s still going to be President. He’s still President. He still has the keys to the nukes, not fit enough to run for President, being forced out of the party. Nobody trusts him, but he’s still the President. People sometimes get confused. Like Dave – you’re the biggest Trump guy. That’s not true! That’s just not true. But the Democrats are such jokes and scumbags and devious. You have to vote for the other guy because of what the Democrats are doing. This is obvious, he’s going to step down, but now, what a fucking joke.