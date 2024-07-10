POLL: Donald Trump Jumps to Six Point Lead Over Joe Biden in Wisconsin

Just like the last few elections, all eyes are on Wisconsin in 2024.

According to a new poll, Trump is now leading Joe Biden in the state by six points. The worry for Democrats is that this would not be an anomaly, it would be an indicator of a much bigger win for Trump.

Trump won the state in 2016 and he can certainly win it again.

Breitbart News has details:

Poll: Donald Trump Opens Up Six-Point Lead over Joe Biden in Wisconsin Former President Donald Trump has taken a six-point lead over President Joe Biden in a deeper field in Wisconsin, according to an AARP/Fabrizio Ward/Impact Research poll. The poll, conducted after Biden’s disastrous debate performance in late June and published Tuesday, finds that 44 percent of the likely voters sampled in Wisconsin back Trump in a five-way race, while 38 percent support Biden. Independent candidate Robert F. Kenedy Jr. lands in third place with nine percent of backing, followed by the Green Party’s Jill Stein at three percent and Libertarian Chase Oliver at one percent. Another five percent of respondents are undecided. Trump has the edge over Biden among independent voters, 36 percent to 31 percent, while 24 percent of the demographic’s support splinters between third-party candidates. What is more, Trump has a clear advantage over Biden in terms of support within their own parties. Of Republican respondents, 93 percent are behind Trump. Conversely, 86 percent of Democrats are behind Biden, showing an enthusiasm gap between the men among their own bases.

See the breakdown below:

WISCONSIN POLL: Fabrizio Ward (R) & Impact Research (D) for AARP Trump: 50% (+5)

Biden: 45% Trump: 44% (+6)

Biden: 38%

RFK Jr: 9%

Stein: 3%

Oliver: 1% #138 (1.7/3.0) | 600 LV | 6/28-7/2https://t.co/4rcE3lwy4x pic.twitter.com/pTsq8K4ffD — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 9, 2024

New AARP poll of Wisconsin, taken after debate. Trump: 44 (+6pts)

Biden: 38

RFK: 9 Baldwin: 50 (+5)

Hovde: 45 — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) July 9, 2024

If Wisconsin goes for Trump, Democrats can probably forget about Michigan and Pennsylvania.