Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated: Pro-Hamas Protestor Allegedly Sends Email Bomb Threat and Death Warnings ‘In the Name of Palestine’

The Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex was evacuated on Saturday following an alarming bomb threat.

An email, sent to over 250 individuals including all Republican and Democratic members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate, threatened to detonate “highly lethal” devices until President Joe Biden publicly denounces Israel.

The email was sent around 5:45 p.m. with the subject line “My manifesto,” claiming that lead azide devices were hidden in and around the Pennsylvania State Capitol and Pennsylvania Judicial Center, according to Pennlive.

The sender declared his intentions to trigger one device every few hours until Biden goes on national television to denounce Israel. He also claimed to be inside one of the buildings armed with a knife, vowing to remain there until his last breath.

The email reads:

“My manifesto In the name of Palestine, I have hidden highly lethal lead azide devices in and around Pennsylvania State Capitol as well as the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. I plan on triggering one device every few hours until Joe Biden goes on national television and publicly denounces the illegitimate state of Israel. Keep in mind I am inside one of the 2 buildings armed w/ a knife, and plan on remaining here to my dying breath!”

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro confirmed the email, saying, “Can confirm. I’m tired of the foolery and unhinged behavior. Let’s hope they find this menace.”

“Attention House Members and Staff — Vacate the Capitol Complex immediately. Do not reenter until cleared by Capitol Police,” instructed Michelle Richwine, a key official in the House of Representatives.

The Capitol Police, FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, House and Senate security, and the Dauphin County Sheriff’s office were all involved in ensuring the safety of the area.

No explosives were found during a K9 search of the perimeter, but a comprehensive search and investigation remained underway.

The communications director of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services issued a statement to WGAL regarding the incident: