Pastor Lorenzo Sewell Delivers Powerful Speech on Final Night of the RNC “He Came to a Church Not to Speak to Us, But to Listen to Us” (Video)

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell has been a vocal and passionate supporter of President Donald Trump.

In June, Pastor Sewell hosted a roundtable with Trump to discuss what Black voters in Michigan want out of a President.

Pastor Sewell gave a powerful speech on the final night of the RNC.

Here is a transcript of his speech:

My name is Pastor Lorenzo Sewell. I have the honor and the privilege of being a senior pastor at 180 Church. We were blessed last month to have President Donald Trump come to Detroit, Michigan. Let’s go!

Can you imagine it? Can you imagine President Donald Trump coming to a city and calling a pastor like me, a pastor who was born and raised on the East Side of Detroit?

I was mentored by murderers. I was a student of the street. But I had a radical experience with Jesus Christ that changed my life forever. Come on, if you believe that Jesus still changed lives, come on, put your hands together and give our great God great glory.

President Trump came to a church that is in a Democratic stronghold. He came to a church to listen to average, everyday Americans like you and like me.

He came to a church not to speak to us, but to listen to us. He came into a church, and a lot of people, they were upset. A lot of people, they would ask me questions. ‘Why would you allow Donald Trump to come into your church?’

How many know that the Bible says, We are all sinners, and we all need the grace of God.

How many know that the Bible says, ‘He who has not sinned, let him cast the first stone?’

President Donald Trump, he came during his birthday weekend.

Let me ask you a question, Grand Old Party, what would you do for your birthday if you were worth $6.7 billion dollars? What would you do for your birthday? Would you come to Detroit? Would you come into the hood, hood.

He came to the hood because he cares about average, everyday Americans.

Grand Old Party, I need to ask you a question. What would you ask for your birthday? If you could go to Mar-a-Lago or if you could go to New York, what would you ask for your birthday?

He asked for prayer.

I believe that prayer is preventative and prayer is proactive. I believe that praying in the name of Jesus changes everything.

And when we prayed for President Trump, only God knew that 30 days later, there would be a miracle by a millimeter.

Only God knew that if we prayed for him during his birthday, there would be a miracle by a millimeter.

If President Trump had moved one millimeter, he wouldn’t have been here on Monday to talk to us about how America was going to be made wealthy again.

If President Donald Trump would have moved just a millimeter, he wouldn’t have been here on Tuesday to talk about how he was going to make America secure again.

If President Donald Trump would have moved just a millimeter, he wouldn’t have been here on Wednesday to tell us how he was going to make America strong again.

And if President Trump would have moved just a millimeter, we will not be hearing tonight how he was going to Make America Great Again.

Before I take my seat, I just got to talk to you about something called providence and something called sovereignty. God’s sovereignty is his ability to be able to do what he wants when he wants because he’s God. And God’s providence, it’s when he does what he wants, when he wants for all of you.

Did you know that President Trump was shot on 611? Yes. Do you know that Ephesians chapter 6 verse 11 says, “Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.”

To all my Democrat friends, I want to ask you one question. Do you know anybody that was the 45th President? He was convicted of 34 accounts. He raised $53 million dollars in 24 hours and could be the 47th President of the United States in America, and he was shot one time.

Do you know anybody like that?

To all my friends back in Detroit who are Democrats, I want to ask you just one simple question. You can’t deny the power of God on this man’s life. You can’t deny that God protected him. You cannot deny that it was a millimeter miracle that was able to save this man’s life.

Could it be that Jesus Christ preserved him for such a time as this?

Could it be….. could it be that when we prayed for him, when he came to the roundtable in Detroit, that Jesus asked and He received that we sought Him and then he found protection?

Could it be that the King of glory, the Lord God, strong and mighty, the God who is mighty in battle, protected Donald Trump because he wants to use him for such a time as this.

If you believe that, come on, put your hands together and give our great God great glory.