Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Agrees to Donate Brain to Science and Give Away Rights to Name in New Civil Settlement

Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz has agreed to donate his brain to science and hand over the rights to his name in a civil settlement reached with one of his victims.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for killing 17 students and staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018.

Anthony Borges, one of the students who survived the shooting and was shot by Cruz five times, reached a unique settlement with Cruz, ordering the school shooter to donate his brain to science and own all rights to Cruz’s name.

Borges’s lawyer stated, “I figured if scientists studied his brain, they might be able to figure out what created this monster.”

“Maybe there was some kind of imbalance that caused this that we can prevent in the future,” added Arreaza.

The victim’s settlement regarding the rights to Cruz’s name will give Borges full control over when journalists, authors, and producers can speak to Cruz.

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz agrees to donate his brain to science in shocking settlement

Per Fox 35:

