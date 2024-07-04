Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction to his proposal of a cease fire during his visit to Kiev as “not very happy”. Zelensky challenged President Donald Trump to lay out his plan for peace in Ukraine. Russian Spokeswoman Maria Zakharaova said that Washington would continue sacrificing their allies in hopes of “inflicting a strategic defeat” on Moscow.

Orbán said Zelensky “was not very happy with the idea, he has had bad experiences with previous ceasefires”.

Zelensky understood Hungary’s position and “explained his limits”, Orbán said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged US President Donald Trump to lay out his plans to end the Ukraine war “in 24 hours”.

In last week’s debate against Joe Biden, Trump claimed he would end the bloody war even before assuming office.

“I would like to know what it would mean to finish a war fast,” Zelensky said: “If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today, because if there are risks to Ukraine’s independence, and there are risks that we will lose our statehood, we want to be prepared for this.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharaova said the United States is willing to sacrifice their allies for the hope of beating Russia on the battlefield.

Any discussions Western nations have about peace are just “decoys, screens, tropes and memes,” Zakharova said on her weekly radio show Wednesday.

The goal of the Ukraine conflict is “inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia,” as the US and its allies have declared “absolutely clearly and specifically,” Zakharova said. The West wants to dismantle Russia and end its existence, she claimed.

“What did you expect from the people chosen by the US as their tools? Tools don’t have a say in what they do” Zakharova said.

Level-headed western politicians can see the place given to their nations in the US plan, namely “sacrificial animal on the altar of victory against Russia,” Zakharova said.

Europe’s grim future is evident in the state of its economy, Zakharova claimed. ”What is happening to Europe is not just a crisis, or collapse, or loss of position. It truly is a disaster”.