One of Border Czar Kamala Harris’s Illegals Shoots Texas Police Officer

Early Sunday morning, police in San Antonio, Texas, responded to a home after reports of a domestic violence incident.

After officers entered the home, they found Jorge Chacon-Gutierrez, 25, a Venezuelan national in the United States illegally, lying in bed with a rifle.

Chacon-Gutierrez opened fire on the officers, who returned fire, wounding a female officer.

Chacon-Gutierrez was killed during the encounter, but it has yet to be determined if it was from the returned fire or if it was self-inflicted.

According to Fox News, law enforcement officers shared that Chacon-Gutierrez was apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas, in November 2023.

He was then released into the U.S. without any bond or conditions and given a court date set for April 2026.

Reporter Bull Melugin shared

Per sources, the SAPD officer was shot multiple times, had surgery this morning, and she is expected to survive.

