Christian Gold Company Defies Industry’s Retirement Fearmongering Through Prayer and Biblical Hope

In the world of precious metals, the economic sky is always supposed to be falling. For years, even decades, gold and silver companies have relied on fear to drive people into purchasing precious metals.

Unfortunately, the predictions that have been proven mostly wrong for a long time are manifesting as reality today. Banks truly are collapsing. De-dollarization is happening in real time. Inflation has gotten so bad that numbers which were considered horrible just three or four years ago are heralded as improvements today.

Add in the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies, “woke” ESG funds, and anti-capitalist fiscal policies to the mix and it is clear retirement portfolios aren’t nearly as safe as they were just a couple of years ago.

But here’s the thing. The sky isn’t falling on us today. Economic collapse may be approaching, but it’s important to maintain a level of realistic hope that we can get through these rough times and emerge stronger in the future. That’s not to say we should be delusional or stick our heads in the sand, but making decisions based on fear can force bad financial choices.

Genesis Gold Group, a Christian company that specializes in retirement account rollovers and transfers, defies the precious metals industry's standard operating procedures of pressing doom and gloom.

“To safeguard my wealth during economic challenges, I choose to invest in precious metals like gold and silver,” said Pastor David Holland, Director of Philanthropy for Genesis Gold Group. “These assets serve as a means of preserving my resources so that when the right time comes, I can put them to work for the important purpose of advancing God’s kingdom. This could include assisting neighbors in need or supporting missionaries near and abroad, but I am unable to help if my wealth is wiped out.”

Holland often finds himself praying with customers over the phone as they make crucial decisions about their wealth and retirement. And while he recognizes the many challenges Americans face in this economy, he refuses to rely on fear to drive sales.

“Ultimately, we put our faith in Christ and not in things that pass away,” he said. “But I’m entrusted right now with resources that I must be a good steward of in the face of foolish economic policies or unbiblical and anti-God corporations.”

One of the real differentiators between Genesis Gold Group and the vast majority of companies in the industry is their unwillingness to “hook” customers with promises of “free” silver. It has become commonplace for precious metals companies to offer $5,000, $10,000, or more in “free” silver in exchange for customers buying their products. But what they don’t mention is that their margins are so large that they can afford to offer thousands in “free” silver.

A recent exposé by the Washington Post highlighted how “Big Gold” companies often fleece customers through such offers.

“A customer’s $100,000 investment netted him just $53,000 worth of gold and silver, according to a Post analysis of his invoices – meaning the coins had been marked up 92 percent over the value of the metal,” the exposé noted.

With such markups, it’s easy to see how these precious metals companies can be so generous with “free” silver.

Genesis Gold Group has gone against this trend in the industry.

”Genesis Gold Group has been very helpful to me as a first time customer. They were very patient with me and answered every question I had. The process of moving my funds from my former account to Genesis Gold Group was straightforward and easy. I highly recommend their services.”

”Genesis Gold Group is a wonderful company to do business with. The staff are knowledgeable, courteous, and patient. **** knows I’ve had many questions before, during, and even after opening my Self Directed IRA and everyone has been very kind and open. Start your Gold IRA with Genesis Gold Group without reservation!”

”The staff at Genesis Gold Group has been very friendly and helpful. I was contacted by them when I left my contact details on their website. They weren’t just interested in my business only but me as well. I can tell that they’re for real. My texts are replied within the same day. I had a concern and I got a call within hours. The staff was willing to talk about life, food, prayed for my wife. This is how businesses should be. It takes something special to do so. And most importantly, I am not the investor with a lot of money here, just pocket change and I have never felt like I am an inferior person. Glad I found Genesis Gold Group.”

