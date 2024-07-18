Oh Joe! Barack Obama Doubts Joe Biden’s Viability, Tells Top Democrat Allies Biden’s Path to Victory Has ‘Greatly Diminished’

Barack Obama is now telling Democrat allies that Joe Biden needs to seriously reconsider his decision to stay in the 2024 race.

The Washington Post dropped this new hit piece on Joe Biden the morning after he disappeared from the public due to ‘Covid.’

The Washington Post reported:

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking. Obama has only spoken with Biden once since the debate, and he has been clear in his conversations with others that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the president to make. He has emphasized that his concern is protecting Biden and his legacy, and has pushed back against the idea that he alone can influence Biden’s decision-making process. Behind the scenes, Obama has been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign, taking calls from many anxious Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and has shared his views about the president’s challenges, according to people with knowledge of the calls, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

CNN also went after Biden after he announced he has Covid and went into hiding.

According to CNN, Joe Biden is now open to being replaced by Kamala Harris at the top of the 2024 presidential ticket.

Joe Biden is “being receptive” to calls for him to step aside and allow Kamala Harris to replace him.

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quietly convinced the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.

The Democrats successfully sabotaged Joe Biden and put a stop to the DNC’s plan for an early ‘virtual roll call.’

The DNC scheduled a virtual roll call as early as July 21 to nominate Joe Biden before the convention in Chicago in response to Ohio’s ballot access rules.

The Democrat National Committee said Wednesday they won’t hold their virtual roll call vote before August which leaves room for a coup.

DEVELOPING…