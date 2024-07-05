Oh Boy… Joe Biden Glitches Out, Stops Making Sense During 4th of July Speech – Starts Mumbling About Traffic Congestion (VIDEO)

Joe Biden stops making sense during 4th of July speech. You gotta love the reaction from his supporters behind him including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Deep thoughts by Joe Biden.

Old Joe glitched out during his speech on Independence Day.

Does anyone understand this word salad?

Joe Biden: Which I want to do. There’s 7,000 people waiting at the gate to get in. So if I don’t finish this, they can’t come in. So maybe if you’re hanging around, I’m going to sneak back out. That’s okay, all right? Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Remember that famous expression? Hello. They also serve who only stand and wait. I remember when our son was deployed, my wife would go to the stand in the sink in the morning drinking her coffee and saying that prayer, worrying, worrying, always concerned, and all of you. So we owe you. This could not be done without the family support. So thank you, thank you, thank you. We love you, and I really mean it from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you.

You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere. All right. All right, I’ll come back out when I let them open the gate. Okay? Thank you, thank you, thank you. One last thing. I used to think when I was a senator, there were always congestion on the highways. There’s no congestion anymore. None. We go on the highway, there’s no congestion. And so the way they get me to stop talking, they’ll say, We just shut down all the roads, Mr. President. You’re going to lose all the votes if you don’t get in. But anyway, I’ll be back out. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you. Thank you. I’m…

