Novak Djokovic Proudly Displays His Christian Cross at Paris Olympics

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has never been afraid to stand up loudly, proudly, and publicly for his beliefs.

In 2022, Djokovic was banned from competing in multiple matches in the United States, including the US Open, because he refused to take the COVID vaccine.

He was also deported from Australia before the Australian Open for being unvaccinated.

Now, after a shocking display of anti-Christian sentiments marred the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Djokovic is making a very public display of his religious convictions.

During his first match at the Olympics, Djokovic made sure his Orthodox Christian cross was visible for all to see.

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic sent a powerful message to the world as he proudly displayed his Christian cross during the Paris Olympics. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/VVks4d2Z7g — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 28, 2024

Before entering the court, and in full view of the camera, Djokovic made the sign of the cross.

Ladues and gentlemen, from Serbia THE ONE AND ONLY , NOVAK DJOKOVIC ❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/Jsk5PKfkJ9 — ᖴᖇᗩᑎI (@frani2312) July 29, 2024

In 2011, Djokovic received the order of St. Sava in the first degree from the hands of Irenaeus, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The order of St. Sava is the highest distinction in the Serbian Orthodox Church.

He said at the time, “This is the most important title of my life, because before being an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian.”

Djokovic prevailed in his match against Rafael Nadal.