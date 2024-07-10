NOT THE PARTY LINE: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes For Saying Biden Can’t Serve Another Term

ABC News anchor and former Bill Clinton henchman George Stephanopoulos has apologized for saying old Joe Biden would struggle to serve another term in office.

Stephanopoulos, who recently interviewed Biden following his disastrous debate performance last month, told a TMZ reporter that Biden is unable to serve four more years as president.

“Do you think Biden should step down?” the reporter asks.

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos responds.

#GeorgeStephanopoulos just made a STUNNING comment: he told someone on the streets of #NewYork that he doesn’t think President #JoeBiden can serve another term! https://t.co/cFMK2Uxx4z pic.twitter.com/pxKkolFcGt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2024

The clip went viral on the X platform, attracting some 750,000 views.

However, Stephanopoulos has now issued an apology for his remarks.

“Earlier today I responded to a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he said in a statement to his own network.

Meanwhile, ABC made clear that Stephanopoulos had “expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”

Stephanopoulos’s comments come amid growing panic among the Democratic and media elites that Joe Biden, who is likely suffering from Parkinson’s Disease as well as dementia, is both unable to defeat Donald Trump in November or complete a second term in office.

Biden, meanwhile, has insisted that he is fighting fit and is not going anywhere, having already clinched the Democratic nomination for president.

“I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden told Congressional Democrats this week. “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”