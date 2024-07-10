NOT THE PARTY LINE: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes For Saying Biden Can’t Serve Another Term

by

George Stephanopoulos speaking on the air

ABC News anchor and former Bill Clinton henchman George Stephanopoulos has apologized for saying old Joe Biden would struggle to serve another term in office.

Stephanopoulos, who recently interviewed Biden following his disastrous debate performance last month, told a TMZ reporter that Biden is unable to serve four more years as president.

“Do you think Biden should step down?” the reporter asks.

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos responds.

The clip went viral on the X platform, attracting some 750,000 views.

However, Stephanopoulos has now issued an apology for his remarks.

“Earlier today I responded to a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he said in a statement to his own network.

Meanwhile, ABC made clear that Stephanopoulos had “expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”

Stephanopoulos’s comments come amid growing panic among the Democratic and media elites that Joe Biden, who is likely suffering from Parkinson’s Disease as well as dementia, is both unable to defeat Donald Trump in November or complete a second term in office.

Biden, meanwhile, has insisted that he is fighting fit and is not going anywhere, having already clinched the Democratic nomination for president.

“I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden told Congressional Democrats this week.  “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.