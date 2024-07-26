New Polling Finds Kamala Harris Hasn’t Moved the Needle Much – Trump Still Leads in Swing States

Members of the liberal media have been positively giddy for three days, thinking that now that they’ve rid themselves of Joe Biden that Kamala Harris is going to rescue Democrats in the 2024 election.

New polling from Emerson College suggests that isn’t true at all.

Trump still leads in all of the swing states. The only place where Kamala has shown any pull is Wisconsin and Emerson polling finds that state is a tie.

From Emerson College Polling:

July 2024 Swing State Polls: Harris Trails Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tied in Wisconsin New Emerson College Polling/The Hill polling in five swing states finds Vice President Kamala Harris trailing former President Donald Trump in four states, and tied in Wisconsin. In Arizona, 49% support Trump and 44% support Harris. In Georgia, 48% support Trump and 46% Harris. In Michigan, 46% support Trump and 45% Harris. In Pennsylvania, 48% support Trump and 46% Harris. In Wisconsin, 47% support Harris and Trump respectively… “Harris has recovered a portion of the vote for the Democrats on the presidential ticket since the fallout after the June 27 debate,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “Harris’ numbers now reflect similar support levels to those of Biden back in March.”

Hot Air notes that Trump’s numbers are also improving:

Harris might not be the only one improving. RCP doesn’t have aggregation yet on battleground polling for Trump v Harris, but their Trump v Biden aggregation numbers are still up. In each of these states, Trump’s Emerson numbers are the same or better in each state than the RCP aggregate averages against Biden. Harris isn’t taking votes away from Trump, but just picking up voters that left Biden — and may not be all that enthusiastic about Harris once she has to directly compete on the campaign trail.

See more numbers below:

2024 GE: @EmersonPolling PENNSYLVANIA

Trump: 48% (+5)

Biden: 43%

—

WISCONSIN

Trump: 48% (+5)

Biden: 43%

—

MICHIGAN

Trump: 45% (+3)

Biden: 42%

—

ARIZONA

Trump: 47% (+7)

Biden: 40%

—

GEORGIA

Trump: 47% (+6)

Biden: 41%

—

NEVADA

Trump: 46%… pic.twitter.com/Tb0f0wrcWi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 18, 2024

This is Kamala’s supposed ‘honeymoon’ phase. Wait another week or two after people have had a chance to hear more from her.