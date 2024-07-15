New Poll Has ‘Squad’ Member Rep. Cori Bush Trailing Democratic Challenger by 23 Points

The far-left, anti-Semitic America-hating ‘Squad’ is struggling.

In June, The Gateway Pundit reported that Squad member and Hamas sympathizer New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his bid for reelection for New York’s 16th Congressional District.

Now, a new poll shows that Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri may be the next to fall.

The New York Post reports a new McLaughlin & Associates poll shows Bush facing a 23 percentage point deficit against Democrat challenger Wesley Bell, a St. Louis prosecuting attorney.

Rep. Cori Bush trails St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell 56% to 33% in the Aug. 6 Democratic Primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, the survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the CCA Action Fund. The remaining 11% were undecided or backed lesser known candidates, Ron Harshaw and Maria Chappelle-Nadal. ****** Two-term incumbent Bush is viewed favorably by 50% of registered Democrats and unfavorably by 47%, the survey found. Some 51% of Democrats disapprove of her job performance while only 46% approve. By comparison, Bell is viewed favorably by 70% of respondents and unfavorably by just 18%.

TGP reported that the Justice Department launched a criminal probe Bush in January.

According to PunchBowl News, the DOJ subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal money.