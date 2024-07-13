New Documentary Receives Backlash After Claiming President Abraham Lincoln Was Secretly Gay

A new documentary titled “Lover of Men” is facing major backlash after the documentary claimed the 16th President had “steamy gay s*x sessions” with men.

According to the synopsis of “Lover of Men,” the documentary “Examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president, Abraham Lincoln.”

The synopsis continues, “As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men.”

The “evidence” the documentary uses for the outrageous claims Lincoln had sexual relations with men is a letter Lincoln sent to politician Joshua Fry Speed.

In the letter, Lincoln reportedly wrote, “Dear Speed, I shall be very lonesome without you, love Lincoln.”

Here’s the trailer:

Lover of Men. Official Trailer. Learn the untold history of Abraham Lincoln’s intimate relationships with men. Movie coming soon nationwide. Follow for updates. “When you put together all of the evidence, it’s really startling”#LoverOfMen #LGBTQ #Equality #AmericanHistory pic.twitter.com/Zv4dlgLlnA — Lover of Men Movie (@loverofmenfilm) July 10, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

Abraham Lincoln’s sex life, including theories that he had gay relationships with men, will be explored in a new documentary. Scholarly discussion of the legendary 16th president’s sexuality has existed for decades, mostly based on letters he wrote to close males friends. Opinions range from him being a closeted homosexual to merely experimenting with his sexuality while being primarily straight. Lover of Men, screening in some cinemas on September 6, ‘examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president’, its websites explains.

The new documentary has faced a major backlash among users on X.

LOOK: