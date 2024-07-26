New Comms Director for Kamala Harris Campaign Wants to Pack the Supreme Court and Defund the Police

The Kamala Harris campaign has hired Brian Fallon as their new comms director. Fallon was previously a spokesman for the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

After Hillary lost the 2016 election, Fallon went to work for a far left activist group called Demand Justice which seeks to pack the United States Supreme Court.

He has also tweeted support for defunding the police.

In other words, he will fit right in at Kamala’s campaign.

Breitbart News reports:

Kamala Harris Comms Director Previously Called to ‘Defund the Police’ Brian Fallon, the new Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris as she gears up for the presidential nomination, previously called to “Defund the Police.” Fallon, whose bio on X now says, “Harris for President,” previously wrote in 2020, following the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots, that the police should be defunded. It remains unclear if he has since changed his position on that issue, which became wildly unpopular with Democrat and Republican voters.

Defund the police — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 4, 2020

Brian Fallon, formerly of the Clinton campaign, now comms director of the Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/MBDiCOWQBW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 26, 2024

The Washington Free Beacon has more:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest hire has called for elderly public officials to step down and once mocked President Joe Biden for “trying to complete an answer” during a political debate. Fallon’s résumé includes stints as spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated 2016 presidential bid and as head of Demand Justice, an activist group behind the movement to expand the Supreme Court. Fallon has a history of comments that could prove awkward for his boss’s boss. At Demand Justice, he spearheaded a campaign to pressure then-Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer to retire because of Breyer’s advanced age. A longtime Harris cheerleader, Fallon slammed Biden during a 2019 Democratic debate, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that “Biden trying to complete an answer is a tender moment,” and criticizing Biden for his past collaboration with segregationists.

Defunding the police has been a disaster for numerous American cities.

Harris is going to have to answer for her support of that awful idea at some point.