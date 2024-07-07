NBA BRAWL: Evan Fournier Chokes Dennis Schroder During France-Germany Match

An uncivil incident broke out between two NBA players during international play.

As France defeated Germany 90-66 on Saturday, Evan Fournier and Dennis Schroder had to be separated following a violent altercation.

The New York Post reports,

Schroder demonstratively approached Fournier after the latter fouled him, putting his hands on Fournier’s shoulder area. Fournier, a polarizing ex-Knick, then choked Schroder with both hands before teammates and referees separated them. Fournier was subsequently ejected. The two players did appear to speak and make up on the court, however.

FOURNIER CHOKES SCHRODER! Dennis Schroder put his hands on Evan Fournier’s shoulder/neck area, then Fournier doubled down & choked him back! The veteran players hugged & talked it out, after, but Fournier was ejected! Via. @statline pic.twitter.com/YH1bWummHg — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 6, 2024

In February, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks were traded from the Knicks to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Having left New York and feeling constrained by the team’s status, Fournier expressed relief at having new opportunities.

“I’m still in New York at the moment,” Fournier said at the time. “I want to leave. But beyond leaving, I want to have the opportunity to get some playing time back. That’s all. That’s mostly it. Because in New York, I feel extremely good. I love living there, I love the franchise, I love playing at Madison [Square Garden], I love the guys on the team. “So I just want to play, that’s all. It’s true that finding another club, changing franchises, if that’s what you have to do to play again, that’s what I would like to do.”

Schroder, 30, is getting ready for his second season with the Nets.

Last year, the Nets acquired him along with Thaddeus Young in a trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to a different team.

Ever since joining Brooklyn, Schroder has averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists per game over 29 games.