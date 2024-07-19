MUST SEE VIDEO! Best Speech at RNC 2024 – Madeline Brame on Her Son’s Tragic Death in Alvin Bragg’s Lawless New York City

On Wednesday night Madeline Brame, the mother of a military veteran, slammed Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg for the lawless streets of New York City.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg released criminals back on the street who murdered Madeline’s son in 2018.

Brame accused Bragg of being responsible for the death of her son, U.S. Army Sgt. Hason Correa, who was fatally stabbed in Harlem in 2018.

It was Bragg who did not bring those responsible for her son’s death to justice after he was elected.

This was an amazing speech – captured by the great Max Evans.

Madeline Brame: My son, Sergeant Hason Correa, was an Afghanistan war retired veteran. He received enemy fire from the Taliban, only to be murdered with a knife on the streets of New York City. The four assailants responsible for his death initially were facing justice. But that changed when district attorney, Alvin Bragg, was elected. Suddenly, two of the homicidal maniacs responsible for my son’s death had their gang assault and murder charges completely dismissed. I later learned that Alvin Bragg, he wants to clear the jails and return violent felons onto our streets every day. I don’t want anyone else to experience the sense of pain that many other victims across this United States of America have to live with every day. So I decided to use the voice that God gave me to be the voice for the voiceless across America. We need justice for victims, and we need accountability for prosecutors who fail in their duty like soft on crime prosecutors like Alvin Bragg in New York, Kim Fox in Chicago, and Gaston in Los Angeles have turned our great country and cities into war zones. Who else in here is sick and tired of being sick and tired? The Democratic Party that poor minorities have been loyal to for decades, including myself, all right? They betrayed us. They stabbed us in the back. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who claimed to represent us, have abandoned us. They neglected the poor minorities communities across America. But my eyes have been opened. Donald Trump shares our values, love of God and family and country. He’s been a victim of the same corrupt system that I have been and my family has been. Trump was right when he said, They’re after us. He’s just standing in the way. That’s why I’m standing with him today. Let’s make America safe again and re-elect our President Trump.