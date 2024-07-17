MUST SEE: CNN Reporter at RNC Interrupted By Man Wearing “Where is the Jeffrey Epstein Client List?” Shirt (VIDEO)

Post Millenial reporter Katie Daviscourt has shared a video on X, showing a man interrupting a CNN reporter inside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In the video, a man wearing a cowboy hat was seen showing off his shirt, which read, “Where is the Jeffrey Epstein Client List?”

The video was a screen recording of a live CNN feed that was originally posted by the account Donaldo Trumpo, who added the Jaws theme music in the background.

It was later reported CNN had to change its camera feed due to the man in the background.

WATCH:

This might be the best media interruption I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/LlZKzDM3wy — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 16, 2024

Several users on X confirmed the video happened in real-time:

A man at RNC camera bombs CNN reporter – his shirt said WHERE IS THE JEFFERY EPSTEIN LIST. He wouldn’t move!! CNN had to change camera feed. #MAGA2024 #RNC2024 — PGBenbow (@realPGBDesigns) July 16, 2024

@BaddCompani WHERE IS THE JEFFERY EPSTIEN CLIENT LIST. BOOM CNN. HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/mFcYzMh3L5 — Jasmine Pittendreigh (@JasminePittend1) July 16, 2024

The man does make a great point!

In an interview in June, with Fox News, President Trump shared that he would declassify the Epstein files.

WATCH: