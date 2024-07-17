MUST SEE: CNN Reporter at RNC Interrupted By Man Wearing “Where is the Jeffrey Epstein Client List?” Shirt (VIDEO)

by

Post Millenial reporter Katie Daviscourt has shared a video on X, showing a man interrupting a CNN reporter inside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In the video, a man wearing a cowboy hat was seen showing off his shirt, which read, “Where is the Jeffrey Epstein Client List?”

The video was a screen recording of a live CNN feed that was originally posted by the account Donaldo Trumpo, who added the Jaws theme music in the background.

It was later reported CNN had to change its camera feed due to the man in the background.

WATCH:

Several users on X confirmed the video happened in real-time:

The man does make a great point!

In an interview in June, with Fox News, President Trump shared that he would declassify the Epstein files.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.