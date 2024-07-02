Murder Rate in Socialist Venezuela Falls to 22-Year Low as Country’s Violent Criminals Flee to U.S.

The murder rate in socialist Venezuela has fallen to a 22-year-low as violent criminals moved to the United States and other parts of the continent.

The South American country, which over the past decade has suffered one of the world’s most severe economic and humanitarian crises, has seen its own population plummet as millions of Venezuelans seek opportunities elsewhere.

However, this has also led to an exodus of large numbers of the country’s violent criminals, many of whom have sought “refuge” in the U.S. at the invitation of the Bien regime.

The Daily Mail reports:

Once deemed the world’s most dangerous city, Caracas has seen homicides fall by a staggering 25 percent when compared to 2023, with the Venezuelan Violence Observatory registering 26.8 violent deaths per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 35.3 for every 100,000 habitants in 2022. But now, as Venezuelans increasingly flood over the US-Mexico border, reports of newly-arrived migrants committing horrific crimes have left Americans shocked – including that of two men arrested in the brutal abduction, rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Texas just last week. … According to InsightCrime, the dire economic situation in the country, combined with the mass population exodus, has reduced opportunities for those looking to extort, kidnap and rob back home. ‘Crime is falling in Venezuela because of the destruction of the country’s economy …because of the loss of opportunities for crime,’ OVV director Roberto Briceño-León told InSight Crime.

Over 10 million illegal aliens have entered the country illegally since the Biden regime seized power in 2021, with U.S. authorities having little to no knowledge of their past criminal history.

As reported extensively by The Gateway Pundit, many of these illegal aliens have turned out to be career criminals who have spread their violence across the United States.

There have been numerous cases of illegals raping, stealing and murdering innocent American civilians, while there is also evidence that the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren De Aragua has successfully expanded its operations across the country.

The most widely reported instance of this was the murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed whilst out jogging by a 26-year-old José Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal alien who had previously been let free by authorities after facing charges of child abuse.

Earlier this month, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was similarly raped and killed by two men in North Houston, Texas, who later dumped her body into a creek. Two Venezuelan migrants have been charged for her murder.