MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wants Biden’s Staff to be Allowed on Stage With Him at Debates (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell thinks he has a solution to Joe Biden’s debate problems. Just allow Biden’s staff to be on stage with him during the debates.

To be clear, O’Donnell suggests that this is something that all candidates should do, even Trump, presumably. But we all know that O’Donnell is only saying this now because he thinks that Biden is the one who needs the help of other people to get through a debate.

It’s amazing that this is the sort of analysis that MSNBC viewers get on a regular basis.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Allow the candidates to have as many staff as they want, join them on the stage throughout the debate, and make sure that all of them have microphones, and the candidates should be allowed to turn to their staff and confer with them about anything at any time in the debate. And we should be able to hear everything they say. So we can hear if the candidate has competent or incompetent staff, we could hear the candidate overrule some advisers and say something else. We could watch the candidates actually think and process information, including including possibly information that they might not know until a staff member tells them or reminds them a candidate should be allowed to let staff members actually answer questions for them, just as the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken answers questions on behalf of the president around the world as has every Secretary of State in history. That’s the way the presidency actually works. The presidency does not involve oral exams and memory quizzes. The president is allowed to forget what the marginal income tax rate is on couples filing jointly with an income of $150,000.

Joe Biden surrogate and MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, bizarrely suggests presidential shadow team get microphones at the next debate format. pic.twitter.com/8JdHc3fdhI — Blue Owl (@BlueOwlHoots) July 5, 2024

Biden and Trump are supposed to debate again in September. We’ll see if Biden makes it that far before being forced to drop out.