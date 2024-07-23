MSNBC Host Floats Idea of All Female Dem Ticket to Push Back on All the ‘Machismo’ of the GOP Ticket (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Katy Tur pushed the idea of an all female Democrat ticket while speaking to Joe Scarborough on the phone on the air on Monday.

Tur suggested Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a VP for Kamala Harris, saying that an all female ticket could push back on all of the ‘machismo’ of the Republican ticket.

This is like, the most MSNBC thing, ever.

FOX News reported:

MSNBC host floats all-female Harris and Whitmer ticket: ‘Push back on all that machismo energy’ from GOP MSNBC host Katy Tur suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could run together as an all-female ticket to push back against GOP “machismo” on Sunday. “I’m curious what you think of a full female ticket, a Harris-Whitmer ticket,” Tur said in a on-air conversation with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Harris is working to consolidate Democratic Party support and has yet to announce a running mate after President Biden announced Sunday that he would withdraw from the race and endorsed her as the party’s nominee. “Just go big on the Democratic side and push back specifically on all that machismo energy that we got out of the RNC,” Tur said. “Hulk Hogan on the stage. Donald Trump yelling ‘fight, fight, fight.’ It’s a very masculine ticket over there.” “What about going with two women?” the MSNBC host asked.

Watch the clip below:

Katy Tur: I'm curious what think of a full female ticket, a Harris-Whitmer ticket…Push back on all that machismo energy that we got out of the RNC. Hulk Hogan on the stage. Donald Trump yelling fight, fight, fight. It's a very masculine ticket over there. pic.twitter.com/o3rYSXUe7A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 21, 2024

Democrats can do this if they want, but it won’t help them. Even James Carville has admitted that Democrats are struggling with male voters because their party has too many ‘preachy females.’

James Carville accurately points out the Democrat party's 'preachy female' problem:

"Democratic culture has too many preachy females. Too much 'Don't eat Hamburgers, don't watch football, wear a condom'. Man, shit, leave me alone." This is why James married a Republican. pic.twitter.com/I4u8n5t9bn — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 13, 2024

No one tell Katy Tur. Let’s allow her to figure this out on her own.