Morning Joe and Mika Threaten to Quit After They Were Abruptly Pulled Off Air Following Trump Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough threatened to quit after they were abruptly pulled off the air on Monday following the attempted assassination against Trump.

Mika and Joe were told not to show up for work on Monday because NBC would have just one news feed all day.

“A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.” CNN reported.

“Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal News Group said in a statement to CNN. “As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports,’ so there is one news feed covering this developing situation.”

The two Trump-hating hosts were angry about the decision to pull them from Monday’s broadcast.

“We were told in no uncertain terms on the Sunday evening that there was going to be one news feed across all NBC News channels yesterday,” Scarborough said. “The Today show would be Lester Holt…”

Scarborough continued, “That did not happen! We don’t why that didn’t happen!”

After whining for another minute Scarborough threatened to quit.

“And let me just say, next time we are told there’s going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs and the news feed will be us or they can get somebody else to host the show,” Scarborough said.

WATCH: