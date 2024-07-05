Mollie Hemingway Rips Media’s Sudden Discovery of Biden’s Decline: ‘Worried About Their Ability to Drag Joe Biden Across the Finish Line’ (VIDEO)

It’s remarkable how quickly the media went from denying that Joe Biden has a mental health problem to panicked reports about how Biden must drop out of the 2024 race.

Many people have suggested, correctly, that the media does not care about the country, they are simply worried that Democrats might lose in November.

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist recently appeared on FOX News and put the entire issue of the media in perspective. She pints out that we have gone beyond media bias. The media has become the propaganda arm of the Democrat party.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS: I know it sounds like the obvious point to make, but sometimes you just have to hammer the obvious point. How can or should any of these people or any of these institutions ever be trusted on any subject? MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: That’s exactly the main takeaway that people should have from what we’ve witnessed in the last week. As you note, hours before last week’s debate, you had many members in corporate media claiming that stories and video evidence of Joe Biden’s problems with senility and mental acuity were a conspiracy theory, that they were misinformation and disinformation. They aren’t telling the truth now. All that’s happened is that our media are worried about their ability to drag Joe Biden across the finish line in November. And so now they are, yes, telling some, you know, accurate things about Joe Biden’s mental situation, but it’s not because they’re truth-tellers. It’s because they seek power and they realize that the task has become too difficult with Joe Biden at the head of the party… HEMINGWAY: People have been talking about pretty serious media bias, you know, since the 60s even. In the 80s it was a big deal. What we’ve seen in the last six to eight years goes well beyond bias into outright propaganda and lying on behalf of political allies and against political opponents. It’s not just that they lied about Joe Biden’s situation because they worried that if they were to tell the truth that it might help Republicans. It’s that they lie about every single issue of importance, and they’ve been doing it for years, they’re doing it now, and they’re going to do it in the future.

Watch the whole thing below:

Mollie’s last point there is incredibly important. If the media thinks Biden should drop out of the race, why is he fit to serve as president for the next six months?