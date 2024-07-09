Mollie Hemingway Calls on Entire White House Press Corps to Resign Over Their Failure in Biden Mental Health Story (VIDEO)

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist appeared on the FOX News channel’s Media Buzz over the weekend and called out the White House Press Corps for their actions before and after the debate which exposed Biden’s mental health issues.

She made comparisons between their behavior when Trump was president and now under Biden and said that they should all resign en masse.

This entire affair has exposed the media’s activism and how they target Republicans while shielding Democrats.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MOLIE HEMINGWAY: Well, in that interview, you really didn’t see him acting much differently than you’ve seen him act for many months now, many years now. So you can describe it now as “halting and low energy.” But this is what Americans have been seeing for a long time. A lot of even Democrat voters have felt this way about Biden, and yet they nominated him to be their candidate. And so this Stephanopoulos interview looks more like a Democrat operative –and he is one– trying to implore a fellow political ally to get out of the race for the good of the Democrat Party… The vast majority of Americans have, with their own eyes and ears, witnessed the decline of this president. It was a major talking point in 2020. We’re talking about a White House press corps that had no problem running wild with accusations, anonymous sources, and conspiracy theories when it was a Republican, Donald Trump. But now we’re supposed to believe that they were somehow duped, that the rest of the country could see something that they couldn’t see. I don’t buy it. I don’t think any Americans buy it. The level of media corruption that we’re seeing is complete at this point. They didn’t cover the story because they thought it would be bad for Democrats to talk about the senility of the president. And now they’re covering it because they’ve lost confidence in their ability to drag Joe Biden across the finish line. There’s nothing honest about this, and they don’t get any points whether they start covering it now or not… MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: I would say, probably the White House Press Corps, should resign en masse unless they can show that they aggressively targeted this story for the last five years. Then yes, absolutely.

Watch the video below:

.@MZHemingway "The White House press corps should resign in mass!" "The WH press corps that had no problem running wild with accusations, anonymous sources and conspiracy theories when it was Donald Trump. Now we're supposed to believe that they were somehow duped…I don't… pic.twitter.com/93vrCqDJzl — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 7, 2024

It has been truly amazing to watch the press completely fall apart over the last week. They’re losing whatever credibility they had left.