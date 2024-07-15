Mitch McConnell Loudly Booed at RNC Convention (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got booed at the RNC Convention on Monday during the Roll Call of States.

The crowd loudly booed McConnell as he cast Kentucky’s 46 votes for President Trump.

“Madam Chairman, the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly cast 46 votes for the next president, Donald J. Trump,” McConnell said.

WATCH:

Mitch McConnell was booed at the Republican convention pic.twitter.com/QevfSNTYi7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2024

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.

“It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of President of the United States!” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said to cheers.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH: