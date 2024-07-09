Mel Gibson Writes Open Letter in Support to Archbishop Viganò: Excommunication by Pope Francis “Is Like a Badge of Honor”

Actor and film director Mel Gibson sent a letter of encouragement to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò after Red Pope Francis excommunicated him last week. Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was found guilty of ‘schism’

The Archbishop announced that he had not attended his Vatican ‘schism’ trial and, in a powerful statement and indictment of the Vatican and Pope Francis, argued that he is not in schism with the Catholic Church.

Instead, he accuses the Pope ‘of heresy and schism’ and requests he be ‘removed from the throne which he has unworthily occupied for over 11 years.’

Archbishop Carlo Viganò, a friend of the faithful and dedicated to the Church and sharing the word of Jesus Christ, has been outspoken against the destruction of the Church, COVID mandates, and stolen elections. He has called out the current Pope for his destructive actions against the Church and has warned about the World Economic Forum.

Gibson’s letter to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò appeared first on the website of Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli.

Dear Archbishop, I'm sure you expected nothing else from Jorge Bergoglio. I know that you know he has no authority whatsoever – so I'm not sure how this will effect you going forward. I hope you will continue to say Mass and receive the sacraments yourself – it really is a badge of honor to be shunned by the false, post conciliar church. You have my sympathies that you suffer publicly this grave injustice. To me and many others you are a most courageous hero. As always, you have hit the nail on the head regarding the illegitimacy of Francis. You express the core problems with the institution that has eclipsed the true church and I applaud your courage in expressing that, but more than that in maintaining fidelity to the true Church! You are a modern day Athanasius! I have all respect for the way you defend Christ and His Church. I agree with you 100% that the post conciliar church of Vatican II is a counterfeit church. This is why I built a Catholic church that only worships traditionally. You are welcome to come and say Mass there anytime. Of course being called a schismatic and being excommunicated by Jorge Bergoglio is like a badge of honor when you consider he is a total apostate and expels you from a false institution. Remember that true schism requires innovation, something you have not done but something that Bergoglio does with every breath. He, therefore, is the schismatic! However he already ipso facto excommunicated himself by his many public heresies (canon 188 in the 1917 code). As you already know he has no power to excommunicate you because he is not even a Catholic. So rejoice! I am with you and I hope Bergoglio excommunicates me from his false church also. Bergoglio and his cohorts have the clothes and the buildings, but you have the faith. God bless and keep you. If you need anything just ask, I will try my best to help. With admiration and undying respect. Mel Gibson

In a YouTube video two years ago, Gibson shared his thoughts about the Coalition for Canceled Priests, Pope Francis, Archbishop Viganò, and Bad Bishops.