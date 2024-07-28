Massive Turnout for President Trump’s Nashville Bitcoin Conference Speech, Crowd Goes Wild When Trump Promises to Fire SEC Chairman Gary Gensler On Day One

President Donald Trump was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to speak at a Bitcoin conference.

Thousands lined the streets in downtown Nashville to greet Trump as he arrived in the city.

During his speech, the crowd went nuts when he said he would fire SEC Chairman Gary Gensler ‘on day one.’

Trump told the crowd, “On day one, I will fire Gary Gensler and appoint a new SEC chairman,” Trump said as the crowd roared their approval.

Seemingly surprised by the powerful reaction, Trump said, as the crowd chanted, Trump, Trump, Trump, “I didn’t know he was that unpopular.”

Firing up the crowd even more, he added, “Let me say it again. On day one, I will fire Gary Gensler.”

“I will appoint a new SEC Chairman who believes America should build the future, not block the future, which is what they are doing.”

“And Kamala Harris wants to make him Treasury Secretary. And that’s not good.”

Watch:

On Day One, President Trump will fire Gary Gensler, and appoint a new SEC Chairman who believes America should BUILD the future, not block the future. Kamala Harris wants to make him Treasury Secretary! pic.twitter.com/FwBYGbIATE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 27, 2024

Gensler was the CFO for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 Election campaign, yet he claimed under oath today that he “wasn’t aware” of the payment from her campaign to pay for the Steele Dossier.