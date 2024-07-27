Maryland Professor Pens Article Suggesting ‘Black People’ Wish Shooter Had Killed Trump

Just days after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, a professor at Morgan State University in Maryland penned an op-ed claiming that she and other Black Americans are justified in wishing that the attempt to kill “evil” Trump had been successful.

In Dr. Stacey Patton’s article, “‘Is He Dead?’ Why Black People Are Not Grieving The Failed Assassination Of Donald Trump,” the professor likens the attempt on Trump’s life to two failed attempts against Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and pushes the type of “Trump is Hitler” narrative that lead to the failed attempt on his life.

Patton describes how the world would have been better off had the assassination attempt been successful.

Patton writes:

Is it immoral to yearn for the death of another human being? Of course it is, in most cases. But when we look back upon the past and see the acrid smoke of crematoriums and mountains of bodies, can you blame people for weighing the value of a single life against the salvation of millions?

Patton uses that twisted logic to say that the July 13th attempt on President Trump’s life is an equivalent moment in time to killing Hitler and thus Black Americans would wish for the former president’s death because they wish for “the death of evil.”

Violence is America’s main currency and Donald Trump has served as the spark for the official rebirth of white supremacy. Black people are not reveling in violence. We are wishing for the death of evil. We are longing for the prevention of evil. For a moment on Saturday, we held our collective breath. We were suspended in uncertainty, caught between desperation and hope, asking: What if?

Patton then used the moment to attempt to instill fears of violence in the American people by saying, “This failed assassination has radicalized and emboldened his supporters to complete the unfinished business of the first Civil War.”

This is not Patton’s first bizarre take.

Her book Spare the Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America is part of her mission to educate people that spanking is “the whitest thing you can do.”