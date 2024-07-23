Marine Vet Zach Rehl Ordered To PAY BACK Nearly $100k In Military Benefits While Serving 15-Year Prison Sentence for Wrong Think

Jan. 6 political hostage Zachary Rehl is already serving a staggering 15-year prison sentence for his “role in the Capitol.”

But the authoritarian regime at the helm of the executive branch is hellbent on continuing to hang “Trump’s footsoldiers” out to dry. Especially the veterans, those who sacrificed it all to answer the call to duty, are taunted, shamed, and denigrated by progressive federal judges Agent Smiths running the Justice Department.

Now the government is demanding Rehl pay back every red cent in military benefits he received after attempting “to violently overthrow the United States government” on Jan. 6, 2021, with interest.

Immediately after Rehl and his co-defendants were found guilty of seditious conspiracy on May 4, 2023, he and decorated former Army Staff Sergeant Joseph Biggs were stripped of their military service.

Rehl’s wife Amanda then received notice from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs demanding he repay the military benefits he received following Jan. 6 2021 amounting to a whopping $70,000.

Amanda could barely afford groceries as the price of food soars amid Biden’s destruction of the U.S. economy and the government drags the breadwinner of her family to prison for the foreseeable future.

They had already dished out their life savings and donations from the American public in hundreds of thousands of dollars for representation in Zach’s criminal case when the fix was in. They did not have the money to pay back.

The Gateway Pundit obtained a copy of one of the letters routinely sent to Zach from the U.S. Department of the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service warning an additional $20,000 fee had been added to his debt to Uncle Sam.

“Our records indicate that you owe the U.S. Government $93,138.67,” the notice states. “The Compensation and Pension, Debt Management Center (DMC) referred your unpaid debt to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service, for immediate collection.

“You must immediately pay your debt in full to stop collection action and prevent the addition of more interest, penalties and administrative costs.”

The U.S. Treasury is threatening to seize Zach and Amanda’s wages if the couple fails to fork over the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“As allowed by federal law, we may withhold some or all monies from your tax refunds and other federal and state payments,” the U.S. Treasury cautioned. “We may garnish your wages, refer your unpaid debt to a collection agency and report your debt to the credit bureaus, which could hurt your credit score.”

Except Zach is in prison and Amanda, a single mother of their now three-year-old daughter after her husband was dragged away in a predawn raid, has continuously struggled to find employment while married to the Proud Boys leader who was DOJ and Google.

For years, Amanda was hesitant to speak publicly about how she and her family have been terrorized by the U.S government following the Capitol riot and by the far-left Antifa activists turned Sedition Hunters who dox, stalk, harras and threaten January 6 protesters and Trump supporters.

The Marine veteran’s wife described the ongoing harassment of her family by the federal in a recent interview with World Net Daily:

“They’ve added on an amount of money that doesn’t even add up. They never gave us that much. Even the amount they initially asked for was too high. They never gave us that amount of money and the fact that they are asking for it is crazy,” she said. “This is just another big ‘F you.’ They are basically just trying to do whatever they can to screw him. Zach doesn’t have another $100,000 to throw away to the federal government for crimes he did not commit.”

Yet the government is demanding payment be made – in full, and immediately, WND reports.

“They want it all back in one lump sum. They keep sending me letters saying, ‘Can you write a check’ for this,” Amanda continued. “I’m sorry. I don’t believe I have that to just give immediately give it you.”

“Instead of cutting off his benefits from the time of his conviction on May 4, they’re cutting them off from the time the crime was committed, which is unheard of. I have no idea what they are going to do next. They said they would garnish wages and taxes, but obviously, they wouldn’t be able to do that for me.”

Amanda also described her visit to FCI Petersburg, when Zach got to hold his now-toddler-aged daughter for the second time in her life.

Representing the Proud Boys, Rehl, and Biggs, on the trial that spanned almost six months also reportedly left Norm Pattis, Rehl’s and Biggs’ attorney, in financial ruin.

When police fired the first round of rubber bullets at the massive crowd on Jan. 6, five of the ten people struck were hit in the neck or face.

Zach was struck in the head with the less-than-lethal munitions.

"We were all standing around, waiting for someone to show up and start speaking, since there were supposed to be all sorts of speaking events going on. But there were a couple of scuffles that broke out, maybe 20-30 yards away because the police started pushing the crowd back for some reason. As we were standing around, I felt something smack me in the head, and I saw people yelling and ducking, putting their hands over their heads or faces," Zach told TGP, describing the moment police waged a terror attack against the American public on Jan. 6. "I asked the guys I’m with, 'What the hell is going on? What are they shooting at us!

And they say, they are shooting pepper balls at us, 'I was like for what? Where do they expect us to go? Thousands of people amassed at this point -- it was nonsensical to start shooting people in the heads. They could just move the crowd where they wanted to go. This was straight-up assault at this point!"

Below are photographs Rehl took of himself committing "sedition" during the "insurrection" Democrats claim was akin to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Getting shot in the head by police and cavalierly strolling through The People's House for a few minutes during the Save America rally not only amounts to seditious conspiracy for the Proud Boys leader and Marine Corps veteran, according to the government, and a decade and a half behind bars but the inability to ever earn a living again, bankruptcy and indefinite fines and penalty for wrongthink.

The government was having a field day torturing J6ers.

In pretrial detention, Zach and his co-defendants were housed in a freezing-cold, windowless six-by-foot cell in solitary confinement and practically starved for a consecutive 17 months at the Alexandria Detention Facility. The Proud Boys were allowed out of their cells for 15 minutes a day to use the phone, use the microwave, and take a shower, and forced to wear the same disposable mask on their faces for the entirety of their incarceration at the jail. During this same time, the Lockerbie Bomber, who blew up a plane killing nearly 400 people was, at the same time, was housed in the general population of the Alexandria jail.

Ryan Samsel credits Zach with saving his life. Rehl described "fishing" Samsel food through a toilet, in a turn of events that may seem shocking to civilians who have never done time in the Bureau of Prison but is common survival practice for inmates in correctional facilities who are constantly barred from communication and in fear for their lives across America:

I got what they call a ‘kite,’ which is a note from somewhere else in the building. I was confused, but took it," he told TGP in an email from FCI Petersburg. "After reading it, I find out there is this other J6er held up in the hole being starved...So, I jumped to reply. At the time, there was a line going from one of the cells on my block through the toilet, up to the hole right where he was. He was in the hole up on the 8th floor. We had a shitty rope made out of bed sheets that went from the toilet on the 4th floor up to his toilet on the 8th floor. I was cool with the guys running the line, so I jumped on to send a kite back and see what was going on — to find out why he was in the hole. I sent some food up and asked if he needed anything else. I didn’t fuck with the rope. That shit was nasty – no pun intended. Yes, its disgusting. But when you wrap something up pretty good, you can send up food and stuff through the toilet without getting feces all over it. I sent him up a whole bag of coffee and some food because I know it sucks up in the hole. Ryan was actually the fist j6er I even came in contact after I was arresteed, which was like a year after I was arrested. It felt so nice to help someone who was in the same position as me. Guys up in the hole always call down to other floors asking for help for food! They get fed like shit up there, even worse than regular inmates. Every inmate that I’ve seen go to the hole always lost a good 20-30 lbs, at least.

Google removed Zach's fundraiser from their search engine results.

The tech monopoly has also removed Trump's campaign website from its search engine results.

Zach's criminal defense attorney previously explained the significant barriers in defending the high-profile January 6 defendants for "speech crimes" including speech prohibitions from federal district judges making it impossible to present key evidence and witnesses in court.

"This was the first-ever case in which there were "sealed hearings about confidential informants or confidential human sources," Pattis exclusively told TGP. "One of our defenses was, 'There was no plan.' If there were, the government confidential informants would have heard about it, told the FBI and we would have seen those witnesses."

"We had to fight for the right to put on any of this information in the presence of the jury, and we won a limited right to do so. But there were hearings that I'm barred from talking about still. And I've been convinced in the course of the Proud Boys trial that there is a vast infrastructure of confidential human sources managed by the Justice Department that has infiltrated the right and is part of the government," he continued. "I think it's shocking. I see members of the FBI and the Justice Department stonewalling House investigating committees, I wonder where the contempt power is.

"I view Merrick Garland as a cancer on the American body politic. and his transformation of the Justice Department into a Thugs Club is a clear and present danger to civil liberties in the United States."

