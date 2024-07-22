LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Testifies Before House Oversight Committee after Attempted Assassination of President Trump – Start Time 10 AM ET

United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday morning.

The Oversight Committee will discuss the role of the US Secret Service in the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

Cheatle will appear alone and under subpoena today to answer questions on the failures of the Secret Service in the deadly assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that left one man dead and three, including President Trump, injured.