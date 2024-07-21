LIBERAL TEARS: Rachel Maddow Shell-Shocked, Van Jones Cries After Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race (VIDEO)

Liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Van Jones are not doing well after Joe Biden announced he’s dropping out of the 2024 race.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

We don’t even know if Joe Biden is alive!

Van Jones fought through tears as he compared Joe Biden to a grandpa who needs to give up his car keys.

“Kinda like your grandpa when you gotta take the keys,” Van Jones said.

This is a little more serious than ‘Grandpa Joe” having a set of car keys…he has the nuclear codes!

Van Jones continued, “And then you just cry. Because this is someone that you love. This is somebody that care about. This is somebody that was there for you. You wouldn’t be here without him.”

WATCH:

Van Jones: And then you just cry. Because this is someone that you love. This is somebody that care about. This is somebody that was there for you. You wouldn’t be here without him. pic.twitter.com/Q0AnjiS6FW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2024

Rachel Maddow was completely shell-shocked after Biden dropped out of the race.

“What a man! What a patriot!” Maddow said of Joe Biden.

Maddow gushed over Joe Biden and called him a phenomenal president.

“The Biden economy is the envy of the world,” Maddow said.

Can Rachel Maddow explain why she would want Biden, who got 81 million votes in 2020 and had a phenomenal presidency, to drop out so the country “has a chance at not putting Donald Trump back in the White House.”

Maddow believes the most popular president in US history – with the most successful administration in US history – has to “get out of the way” in order to beat Donald Trump in November.

Makes sense.

WATCH: