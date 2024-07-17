Leftist Activist Arrested for Burning Down Gun Shop Owned by Republican Idaho State House Candidate

by

A leftist activist has been arrested for burning down a gun shop owned by Cornel Rasor, a Republican candidate for the Idaho State House of Representatives, on the Fourth of July.

The activist, Jennifer S. Meyer, is accused of burning down Cornel Rasor’s Army Surplus Store in Sandpoint, prompting celebrations from her fellow leftists.

Meyer has reportedly made signs for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a local arts commission.

The Idaho Tribune reports that when police executed a search warrant on her house on Tuesday evening, they found “$1,000 cash, $1,200 of dollars worth of silver, a 9mm gun, car titles, birth certificates, college transcripts, and passports, indicating that Meyer may have been intending to flee the country.”

“She lit this fire at 10:15, while the fireworks were going off, which is probably one of the busiest nights in the city of Sandpoint… She lights a fire to a building that is full of ammunition, where hundreds if not thousands of people are getting ready to walk out, and walk past that building. That causes a huge, huge risk to the public,” the Tribune quoted the prosecuting attorney saying.

Meyer’s bail has been set at $1 million.

The Post Millenial reports, “Store owner Cornel Rasor is running as a Republican for the Idaho House of Representatives District 1. He managed the Army Surplus store for 41 years and has owned it for the past two years. Rasor previously served as the county commissioner in Bonner County for four years. The candidate describes himself as a Christian conservative who is running on a conservative platform. He has three adult children and 16 grandchildren, according to his campaign website.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.