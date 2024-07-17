Leftist Activist Arrested for Burning Down Gun Shop Owned by Republican Idaho State House Candidate

A leftist activist has been arrested for burning down a gun shop owned by Cornel Rasor, a Republican candidate for the Idaho State House of Representatives, on the Fourth of July.

The activist, Jennifer S. Meyer, is accused of burning down Cornel Rasor’s Army Surplus Store in Sandpoint, prompting celebrations from her fellow leftists.

Meyer has reportedly made signs for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a local arts commission.

It appears the fire that consumed Cornell Razor’s Army Surplus store (located just 1 block away from where Sandpoint Pride is held) was ARSON, not a “stray firework.” An individual was spotted going down the alley by the store just before it burnt down. Leftists Celebrated. pic.twitter.com/5W2EeXO3Pc — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 9, 2024

The Idaho Tribune reports that when police executed a search warrant on her house on Tuesday evening, they found “$1,000 cash, $1,200 of dollars worth of silver, a 9mm gun, car titles, birth certificates, college transcripts, and passports, indicating that Meyer may have been intending to flee the country.”

BREAKING NEWS: Bonner County Judge Hagelberg has set Jennifer S. Meyer’s bail at $1 Million Dollars for allegedly burning down Cornel Rasor’s Army Surplus Store in Sandpoint, after it was determined she is a flight risk. When police executed a search warrant on her house LAST… pic.twitter.com/N3tOvlFeo4 — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 17, 2024

“She lit this fire at 10:15, while the fireworks were going off, which is probably one of the busiest nights in the city of Sandpoint… She lights a fire to a building that is full of ammunition, where hundreds if not thousands of people are getting ready to walk out, and walk past that building. That causes a huge, huge risk to the public,” the Tribune quoted the prosecuting attorney saying.

Meyer’s bail has been set at $1 million.

The Post Millenial reports, “Store owner Cornel Rasor is running as a Republican for the Idaho House of Representatives District 1. He managed the Army Surplus store for 41 years and has owned it for the past two years. Rasor previously served as the county commissioner in Bonner County for four years. The candidate describes himself as a Christian conservative who is running on a conservative platform. He has three adult children and 16 grandchildren, according to his campaign website.”