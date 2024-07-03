Leftie Judge in Wisconsin Alters Election Law — Rules Indefinitely Confined Voters Can Download Ballots Online without a Voter ID

As The Gateway Pundit reported in November 2020, the total number of “indefinitely confined” voters, or Express Votes ballots for individuals with disabilities, skyrocketed from around 60,000 in 2016 to over 240,000 in 2020.

No photo ID is required in Wisconsin for indefinitely confined voters.



A local Madison news outlet reported on the ‘indefinitely confined’ ballots from the 2020 election:

These voters are not required to show proof of a photo ID to vote absentee if they apply for a certification declaring them indefinitely confined whether it be due to age, physical illness, infirmity or they are disabled for an indefinite period. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) does not allow using the confined status as a way to avoid using a photo ID, instead, it’s an option thousands more voters used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “They don’t have to show a photo ID but it does not exempt them from voter registration, signing their absentee certificate and having a witness on their absentee ballot,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official.

The MacIver Institute has more:

The total number of indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin now stands at 243,900. Last year, the total number was only 72,000. That is an increase of 238% in just over a year. Those voters enjoy a special perk when requesting an absentee ballot – they are exempt for the state’s voter ID law.“

Wisconsin officials blamed COVID for the surge in indefinitely confined voters in the state.

Now, a far-left judge from Dane County ruled that disabled Wisconsin voters can request and download electronic ballots,

