LEAKED VIDEO: Trump in a Golf Cart Trash Talks Biden and Harris After the Debate

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday evening on a leaked video recorded sometime after last Thursday’s debate of President Trump speaking while out golfing where he trash talked Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The video has quickly gone viral on social media.

Trump has keep a low public profile in recent days as Biden’s candidacy implodes.

The short video shows Trump in a golf cart handing what appears to be tip money to caddies while speaking to them about the debate. Apparently son Baron is in the golf cart next to Trump.

Rough transcription by TGP:

Trump: “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

Off camera: “Amazing” “Fantastic.”

Trump: “I kicked that old broken down pile of crap. Too bad. He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race.

Off camera: “Is that right?”

Trump: “Yeah, I got him out. And that means you have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s just so f***ing bad, so. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China who’s a fierce person, who’s a fierce man, a very tough guy. When they (garbled recording). They just announced he’s probably quitting….Keep knocking ’em out. Thank you fellas.”

UPDATE: President Trump reposted the video to Truth Social with the message, “No tax on tips!”

The Daily Beast said the Trump campaign pointed to a press release from earlier Wednesday when asked for comment about the video.

Trump Campaign Statement on the Total Collapse of the Democrat Party “Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad. Make no mistake that Democrats, the main stream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public – Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House. Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris. President Trump will beat any Democrat on November 5th because he has a proven record and an agenda to Make America Great Again.” – Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles

Biden said on Wednesday in a conference call with campaign staff he is not quitting the race. At least three Democrat members of Congress have called on Biden to drop out of the race so far this week, as have several liberal newspapers including the New York Times.