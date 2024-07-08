LAWFARE: House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Troy Nehls Releases Explosive Video Exposing Biden’s Weaponization of Justice System Against Trump

The House Judiciary Committee and Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) have released a damning video, presenting a detailed account of how Joe Biden and his liberal allies have weaponized the justice system against former President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has weaponized the DOJ against President Trump. And anyone who tells you otherwise, folks, they’re lying,” Rep. Nehls said.

Nehls begins by pointing out Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Jack Smith as the “non-partisan” Special Counsel.

Nehls points out that Smith is the same individual who pursued Republican governor Robert McDonald, losing 8 to 0 at the Supreme Court.

He also highlights Smith’s history of targeting conservative groups and his wife’s role in producing Michelle Obama’s documentary.

He then turns to the case in Georgia, noting that Willis’ office met with White House lawyers in 2022.

He also points out that just three days after Trump announced his candidacy for President, Fanni’s former lover and lead special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, met with Biden’s inner circle.

Turning to New York, Nehls criticizes Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump, noting Bragg’s campaign promises to target the former president and his hiring of Matthew Colangelo, a former high-ranking Biden DOJ official who also led New York AG’s inquiries into Trump.

“Folks, this is lawfare, calculated campaigns to weaponize the judicial system, to go after political opponents. That’s exactly what Joe Biden’s DOJ is doing to attack Donald Trump, and Biden has even admitted it,” said Rep. Nehls.

Recall that Joe Biden said in one of his rallies, “We just have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power, if he does run, making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again.”

Nehls concludes by calling for action to stop the left’s lawfare tactics.

“We must stop the left’s lawfare tactics. And how do we do that? We do it now,” said Rep. Nehls.

“Defund radical district attorneys and prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and Fannie Willis. Use Congressional oversight power to make sure the law isn’t weaponized to go after political rivals. Without a doubt, folks, Joe Biden is responsible for the persecution of his political opponents. The facts are undeniable, and we must take every possible action to prevent it from ever happening again.”

WATCH:

Last month, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.

Biggs suggests that the sequence of events—Biden’s controversial remarks, Trump’s presidential bid announcement, Colangelo’s resignation and subsequent move to Bragg’s office, Smith’s appointment, and Wade’s meetings with White House lawyers—indicate a coordinated effort to prevent Trump from becoming President again.