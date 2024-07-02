Las Vegas Police Host Mass Shooting Preparedness Training for Churches

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Black Police Association conducted active shooter preparedness training in several churches and other places of worship in the Las Vegas area.

In a statement to the press, the LVMPD shared that its training is in response to a major need for better safety measures in places of worship.

Bill Carpenter, a minister at Land of God Church, told Fox 5 Vegas, “We just want to be prepared and learn what we can, what the training is about, and if we need to make improvements to security, then maybe take that to our church and implement it.”

“Every one of us can learn the signs of what to look for or have seen it in people with mental issues, etc., that they might be bringing it up or talking about doing something,” added Carpenter.

The training consists of learning tactics such as how to escape a mass shooting, where to run, and how to fight if necessary.

With an uptick in church shootings in recent years, many churches are conducting “Christian Warrior Training” to prevent mass shootings during worship services.