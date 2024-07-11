BREAKING: Ken Paxton Announces Texas House General Investigating Committee Colluding with Biden Regime to Bring Federal Case Against Him (VIDEO)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday evening that the House General Investigating Committee in Texas is attempting to collude with the Biden Regime to bring a federal case against him or attempt to revive impeachment.

In May 2023 the Republican-led Texas House impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.”

Last September Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment.

Texas RINOs, including Bush and Rove allies, wanted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gone so they made up some accusations against him without evidence in an attempt to impeach him.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

Ken Paxton said the same group who tried to previously take him out is now working behind the scenes with the Biden Regime to take him out with a federal case or another impeachment.

“They’re meeting next Wednesday to discuss this very issue,” Ken Paxton told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

Ken Paxton said the dirty RINOs are just going to try to rehash the old charges.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that the House General Investigating Committee in Texas is attempting to collude with The Biden Administration to bring a federal case against him or resurrect the impeachment attempt that already failed. pic.twitter.com/dagDEAa027 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2024

Ken Paxton responded to the latest Deep State hit against him.

“Next week’s House General Investigating Committee is yet another desperate attempt by the Republican establishment to impeach me. Their bitter obsession with taking me down knows no bounds, and they will stop at nothing to remove me from office,” Ken Paxton said.

“Just like Biden’s relentless attacks on President Trump, establishment Republicans in Texas have joined forces with Democrats to launch a full-force lawfare assault against me,” Paxton said.

“These lame-duck Republicans, who lost their primaries thanks to my support, are now conspiring with Democrats to remove me from office. I have delivered conservative results in Texas and have been the last line of defense against voter fraud. But mark my words — these weak-kneed, pro-open-border Republicans will work with the Democrats to replace me with an AG who will turn a blind eye to voter fraud,” he said.

Paxton warned that if he is removed from office, the dirty RINOs will appoint a new AG who won’t prosecute voter fraud.

“Texas, this is a warning — they want to rig this election against Trump. By removing me from office, they aim to appoint an AG who will refuse to prosecute voter fraud. Democrats and their Republican enablers pose the biggest threat to American and Texas democracy,” Paxton said.