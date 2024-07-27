Kamala’s Communications Director Is a Perfect Fit for the Campaign – He Was Involved in Every Major Hillary Clinton Scandal Including Uranium One, the Russia Hoax, and Wants to Defund Police

As reported earlier, the Kamala Harris campaign hired Brian Fallon as their new communications director. Fallon was previously a spokesman for the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

After Hillary unexpectedly lost the 2016 election, Fallon went to work for a far left activist group called Demand Justice which seeks to pack the United States Supreme Court.

He has also tweeted support for defunding the police.

But that’s not all. Brian Fallon, along with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton also used alias email addresses to during their tenure with the Obama administration. Of course, they were never held to account for their actions. This was an effective way the Obama administration slithered around without the public knowing what they were up to behind the scenes.

Brian Fallon posted veiled threats against Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings and accused him of being an attempted rapist without any proof at all.

Brian Fallon is also on record saying he was “damn glad” Hillary Clinton colluded with Russians to spread disinformation on Donald Trump.

In 2017 Fallon admitted Hillary Clinton “may have known” about her campaign paying for the Trump-Russia dossier.

Brian Fallon was also involved in the Clinton Uranium One scandal when the Clintons sold 20% of America’s uranium to Russia.

It should come as no surprise that Kamala would hire Brian Fallon as Communications director for her campaign. He knows where all the bodies are, is a conscious-less leftist, and is adept at lying to the American public through his teeth.