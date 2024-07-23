Kamala Holds First Campaign Rally in Wisconsin High School Gym After the Coup to Force Biden Off the Ballot…and It’s Cringe (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris on Tuesday held a rally at West Allis Central High School near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s a high school gym with a capacity of 3,000 people and the media is reporting the event like it’s Woodstock.

WATCH:

This is Harris’ first campaign stop after the Obama-Pelosi-backed coup to oust Joe Biden.

The Democrat-media complex pushed Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket as the presumptive Democrat nominee even though she won zero primary delegates.

This is what ‘saving Democracy’ looks like according to the Democrat party.

“Good afternoon, Wisconsin! hahahaha!” Harris said.

WATCH:

“We have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination!” Harris said.

SHE HAS NOT EARNED A SINGLE VOTE FROM ANYONE!

WATCH:

Kamala Harris spoke about Joe Biden like she was at his funeral.

WATCH:

Harris, who oversaw the worst economy in well over a decade, said “building up the middle class” will be her “defining goal.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.