Kamala Holds First Campaign Rally in Wisconsin High School Gym After the Coup to Force Biden Off the Ballot…and It’s Cringe (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday held a rally at West Allis Central High School near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s a high school gym with a capacity of 3,000 people and the media is reporting the event like it’s Woodstock.

WATCH:

Milwaukee, WI

It’s thousands of attendees waiting for @VP Kamala Harris, her first campaign event as the likely Democratic presidential nominee. pic.twitter.com/iCeob39XP1 — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) July 23, 2024

This is Harris’ first campaign stop after the Obama-Pelosi-backed coup to oust Joe Biden.

The Democrat-media complex pushed Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket as the presumptive Democrat nominee even though she won zero primary delegates.

This is what ‘saving Democracy’ looks like according to the Democrat party.

“Good afternoon, Wisconsin! hahahaha!” Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris brought her cackle to Milwaukee: “Good afternoon, Wisconsin! Ha ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/NL61nqLDsl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

“We have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination!” Harris said.

SHE HAS NOT EARNED A SINGLE VOTE FROM ANYONE!

WATCH:

HARRIS: “We have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination!” (She didn’t earn a SINGLE VOTE from anyone) pic.twitter.com/WYhmwbGieZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Kamala Harris spoke about Joe Biden like she was at his funeral.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris speaks about Biden like she’s at his funeral after the coup to force him off the ballot — and after she spent years covering up his cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/oh90kqDCwK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Harris, who oversaw the worst economy in well over a decade, said “building up the middle class” will be her “defining goal.”

WATCH: