Kamala Harris Talks to Biden as if He’s a Toddler in Campaign Headquarters Call: “Joe, Are You Watching? Do You Hear This Clapping?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday *allegedly* called in to his former campaign headquarters before Kamala Harris delivered remarks.

It sounds like a pre-recorded audio of Biden reassuring campaign staffers that he’s still alive and kicking.

Why didn’t Joe Biden appear on video? We haven’t seen Biden since last Wednesday evening. On Sunday Biden announced on X that he is dropping out of the 2024 race and this is supposed to be proof of life?

Biden sounded like absolute hell. Did he have a stroke?

“I know yesterday’s news is surprising and it’s hard for you to hear but it was the right thing to do. I know it’s hard because you poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing to help me get this nomination – help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency,” Biden supposedly said.

“I think we made the right decision,” he added.

Biden (allegedly) calls in to his former campaign HQ before Kamala speaks: "I know yesterday's news was surprising" pic.twitter.com/qZODLao6UW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Harris talked to Biden as if he’s a toddler.

“Joe, are you watching? Do you hear this clapping? Can you see it? Ha! Ha! Ha!” Harris said.

“I’m watching!” Biden allegedly said.

That response to Harris could have easily been taken from another Biden speech. This is not proof of life.

Kamala talks to Biden as if he's a toddler: "JOE, ARE YOU WATCHING? DO YOU HEAR THIS CLAPPING? CAN YOU SEE IT? HA HA HA HA!" pic.twitter.com/LDQ7ZVs0hM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris slipped and admitted it’s a recording of Joe Biden.

“It’s so good to hear our president’s voice,” Kamala said as she pretty much slipped and admitted it is a pre-recorded audio of Biden.

“Joe, I know you’re still on the rec–call,” Kamala said.

