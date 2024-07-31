Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s Secret Service Detail Arrests Man in NYC (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s Secret Service detail arrested a man described as an “anti-police watcher” on Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Post reported that Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was eating inside a Tribeca, New York restaurant when a man confronted Emhoff’s Secret Service detail outside the restaurant.

The suspect, Harry Heymann, engaged in a heated argument with the officers about their parking placards.

Heymann, who was unaware the men he was confronting were Secret Service agents, allegedly ripped the Secret Service’s license plates off their black SUVs during the argument.

A Secret Service spokesperson stated, “On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both.”

“Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident,” added the spokesperson.

Per The New York Post:

The Secret Service detail assigned to Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter arrested an “anti-police watcher” during a heated altercation on a NYC sidewalk on Tuesday, video shows. Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was inside a Tribeca restaurant for lunch around 12:40 p.m. when Harry Heymann– who lives around the corner — confronted her detail outside, according to cops and the clip. The 45 year old goes around the city complaining about cars that have NYPD parking placards that can park wherever instead of driving around the block, sources said. Heymann, wearing a black shirt, confronted one of Emhoff’s plain-clothes agents at Hudson and North Moore Streets, not knowing he was a part of the Secret Service. The agitator allegedly ripped the license plate covers off both of the black SUVs parked on the street during the argument, leading to the NYPD being called to the scene.