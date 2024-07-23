Kamala Harris Says She Is the Presumptive Democrat Presidential Nominee In Late Night Statement

Kamala Harris posted a late-night statement to X/Twitter claiming to have amassed the support of enough delegates to be the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee.

Harris is unopposed after having quickly announced her candidacy within hours of Joe Biden abruptly dropping out of the presidential race Sunday afternoon. Her campaign reports $81 million was donated in 24 hours to the newly minted Harris for President campaign.

Harris posted at 12:20 a.m. EDT Tuesday, “Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee. Over the next few months, I’ll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line. I fully intend to unite our party and our nation, and defeat Donald Trump.”

When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon. I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people. This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead. Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

The Harris campaign claimed the nomination soon after the Associated Press reported she had acquired enough support from delegates (excerpt):

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey, as top Democrats rallied to her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection. The quick coalescing behind Harris marked an attempt by the party to put weeks of internecine drama over Biden’s political future behind them and to unify behind the task of defeating Trump with just over 100 days until Election Day. Prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations quickly lined up behind Harris in the day after Biden’s exit from the race and her campaign set a new 24-hour record for presidential donations on Monday. Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP.

The AP reported Harris was being supported by 2,668 delegates.

The rebranded Biden-Harris HQ X Twitter account, Harris HQ, immediately started garnering thousands of followers starting late Sunday.

The Biden campaign’s official account, Biden-Harris HQ, has officially rebranded to Kamala HQ with a ‘brat’ theme. pic.twitter.com/xy4FhdE5h7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

As of early Tuesday, the Harris HQ account was closing in on one million followers and will likely be over one million sometime Tuesday.

Harris’ first campaign appearance is set for Tuesday at a secret location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Harris for President comes to Milwaukee tomorrow. As we reported Friday, VP Kamala Harris was already set to campaign in the battleground state, days after the RNC wrapped. pic.twitter.com/YbkZPqRagF — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) July 23, 2024

Harris visited her new campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Monday afternoon to complete her takeover from Joe Biden.