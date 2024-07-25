Kamala Harris Opens Her Presidential Campaign on RuPaul’s Drag Race (VIDEO)

Checking in on Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign…

Kamala Harris opened her presidential campaign on RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ after she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates.

Harris is now at the top of the Democrat ticket after Obama and Pelosi forced Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race via an announcement on X, the Democrat-media complex has thrown their support behind Kamala even though she is highly unpopular.

Harris appeared in a cameo next to RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims, *NSYNC singer Lance Bass, “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson.

“Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris said.

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone,” Harris said. “We are all in this together and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov.”

Dave Portnoy is right. Kamala Harris would NEVER have won the primary so they Democrat machine stole all of Biden’s delegates and gave them to Kamala Harris at the 11th hour before the DNC convention.

WATCH: