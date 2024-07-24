Kamala Harris and Democrats Stand with Hamas – Give Benjamin Netanyahu the Shaft… Top Democrats Boycott Israeli Leaders Speech to Congress

Israeli Leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The Biden regime refused to send out Biden administration officials to greet him on the tarmac.

On Monday the Biden regime cancelled Joe Biden’s meeting with Netanyahu that was planned for Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday top Democrats, including Kamala Harris, boycotted the Jewish leader’s speech to Congress. Instead, they stood with the protesters supporting Hamas who despise Israel and its leader.

Several lawmakers responded to this shameful move by Kamala Harris and Democrats.

Hamas is currently holding American citizens hostage from their invasion and slaughter of Jews on October 7, 2023. Democrats couldn’t put their hatred of the Jewish state behind them for the day.

Rep. Byron Donalds-

Kamala Harris & the Democrats have a SERIOUS anti-Semitism problem. They cheer-on pro-Hamas agitators.

They no-show Netanyahu’s arrival.

They refuse to attend his speech.

They hide their meetings for optics.

They take American Jews for granted.@GOP stands proudly with our… pic.twitter.com/TCN7VDCOcM — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 23, 2024

Rep. Mary Miller.

This is the Kamala Harris vision for America. She boycotted the Netanyahu speech today in solidarity with terrorists who are burning the American flag. https://t.co/QuZQNMlTkz — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 24, 2024

Some US allies are more important than others.

When President Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress, VP Kamala Harris was in her seat as President of the Senate. When Prime Minister Netanyahu comes to speak, she will abandon her seat & skip the speech. Both American allies.

Both at war.

One is treated differently. pic.twitter.com/q23GJp1wYf — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 23, 2024

Rep. Jim Jordan.

-Kamala Harris didn’t greet Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday when he landed. -She’ll skip his joint address to Congress. -And other Democrat senators are planning to skip it as well. Republicans stand with Israel. The Left doesn’t. https://t.co/tmfR6zh4VZ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 23, 2024

Senator Blackburn slammed Kamala for abandoning the hostages from Israel.

Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages and Kamala Harris is skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to go to a sorority event. She needs to get serious. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 24, 2024

Rep. Greg Steube: ‘Every Jewish American should be outraged.”

Every Jewish American should be outraged that Kamala Harris, the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, is blatantly making the choice not to attend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address. It’s her responsibility to preside. Republicans will always stand with our greatest ally… pic.twitter.com/ijzRBYPiJj — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) July 24, 2024

Rep. Steve Scalise: Kamala’s actions are “shameless.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking her official duty & refusing to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. She's turning her back on our greatest ally in the Middle East as they fight terrorists still holding Americans hostage. Shameful. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 24, 2024

It should be clear now after 3.5 years that this administration and its puppet masters have no regard for this country or global stability. What is their real goal?