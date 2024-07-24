Kamala Harris and Democrats Stand with Hamas – Give Benjamin Netanyahu the Shaft… Top Democrats Boycott Israeli Leaders Speech to Congress

Israeli Leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The Biden regime refused to send out Biden administration officials to greet him on the tarmac.

On Monday the Biden regime cancelled Joe Biden’s meeting with Netanyahu that was planned for Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday top Democrats, including Kamala Harris, boycotted the Jewish leader’s speech to Congress. Instead, they stood with the protesters supporting Hamas who despise Israel and its leader.

Several lawmakers responded to this shameful move by Kamala Harris and Democrats.

Hamas is currently holding American citizens hostage from their invasion and slaughter of Jews on October 7, 2023. Democrats couldn’t put their hatred of the Jewish state behind them for the day.

Rep. Byron Donalds-

Rep. Mary Miller.

Some US allies are more important than others.

Rep. Jim Jordan.

Senator Blackburn slammed Kamala for abandoning the hostages from Israel.

Rep. Greg Steube: ‘Every Jewish American should be outraged.”

Rep. Steve Scalise: Kamala’s actions are “shameless.”

It should be clear now after 3.5 years that this administration and its puppet masters have no regard for this country or global stability. What is their real goal?

