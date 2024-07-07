‘Just Say The N-Word’: Leftists Melt Down After New York Post Warns Kamala Harris Would Be a ‘DEI President’

by

Leftists went into full meltdown after Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post newspaper declared that Vice President Kamala Harris would be a president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

Harris, who was chosen as Biden’s running mate for the sole reason that she is black woman, is currently in a position to replace Old Joe on the presidential ticket if he is forced out of the running because of his declining condition.

The article, written by columnist Charles Gasparino, explains:

There is a raging debate in corporate America on the future of DEI, aka Diversity ­Equity and Inclusion, because it is literally destroying businesses that go there.

And yet the American public may soon be subjected to DEI writ large in the next president of the United States, if Kamala Harris finds her way to the top of the Democratic ticket while Joe Biden wilts away as the party’s presidential nominee after his horrific ­debate performance.

Yes, maybe the most irrepressibly fatuous politician in America may become the leader of the free world because the Democratic Party is unable to break its DEI stranglehold.

Such a warning clearly got close to the bone as Democrats and left-wing activists were unable to contain their disgust and horror.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described it as “straight up racist.”

Others suggested that the Post were effectively calling Harris a “n****r.”

Regardless of one’s views on Kamala’s political talents, the probability of her being elected president seems relatively slim. According to most polling data, she is even more unpopular than Biden himself.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.