‘Just Say The N-Word’: Leftists Melt Down After New York Post Warns Kamala Harris Would Be a ‘DEI President’

Leftists went into full meltdown after Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post newspaper declared that Vice President Kamala Harris would be a president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

Harris, who was chosen as Biden’s running mate for the sole reason that she is black woman, is currently in a position to replace Old Joe on the presidential ticket if he is forced out of the running because of his declining condition.

The article, written by columnist Charles Gasparino, explains:

There is a raging debate in corporate America on the future of DEI, aka Diversity ­Equity and Inclusion, because it is literally destroying businesses that go there. And yet the American public may soon be subjected to DEI writ large in the next president of the United States, if Kamala Harris finds her way to the top of the Democratic ticket while Joe Biden wilts away as the party’s presidential nominee after his horrific ­debate performance. Yes, maybe the most irrepressibly fatuous politician in America may become the leader of the free world because the Democratic Party is unable to break its DEI stranglehold.

Such a warning clearly got close to the bone as Democrats and left-wing activists were unable to contain their disgust and horror.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described it as “straight up racist.”

1 – @JoeBiden is our next President. 2 – This is straight up racist. pic.twitter.com/Zpb3oYV6yO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2024

Others suggested that the Post were effectively calling Harris a “n****r.”

So the New York Post just called Kamala Harris a n****r. In case anyone was curious about the state of the presidential race. https://t.co/J50hfkmige — Christopher Rhodes (@PReligions) July 6, 2024

More proof that “DEI” as a perjorative has nothing to do with actual qualifications and is just a way for people to be racist — Thorne (@ExistentialEnso) July 6, 2024

DEI is just the n-word now — meyou (@whatsmeyou) July 6, 2024

.@nypost still rooting for Hitlers nephew. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) July 6, 2024

Oh look! A photo of the inside of the New York Post editorial office. pic.twitter.com/w6914TxeYI — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) July 6, 2024

At this point just say the N word, you’re on Twitter you can do that now. At least have a fucking spine about it. https://t.co/6CALT6w6w0 — Epic Prawn EN-PNGTuber (@epicprawn) July 6, 2024

At this point just say the N word, you’re on Twitter you can do that now. At least have a fucking spine about it. https://t.co/6CALT6w6w0 — Epic Prawn EN-PNGTuber (@epicprawn) July 6, 2024

Go on, say the word. You know you want to. https://t.co/G2yuNpTs44 — Monkey Shakespeare (@nfinitemonkey) July 7, 2024

Regardless of one’s views on Kamala’s political talents, the probability of her being elected president seems relatively slim. According to most polling data, she is even more unpopular than Biden himself.