JUST IN: GOP-Led House Committee Adopts Amendment to Reduce AG Garland’s Salary to $1 Until He Releases the Biden-Hur Tapes

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday adopted an amendment to reduce US Attorney General Merrick Garland’s salary to $1 until he releases the Biden-Hur tapes.

Last month the House of Representatives held Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Merrick Garland has reportedly “classified at the highest level” the audio tapes of Joe Biden’s embarrassing interview with Special Counsel Hur. The tapes have been locked away in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), according to investigative journalist Paul Sperry.

The White House previously admitted in federal court to altering the transcript of Joe Biden’s testimony with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The edits were made to artificially inflate Biden’s competence during his five-hour interrogation about his mishandling of stolen classified documents.

It was revealed that during interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur, Joe Biden struggled to answer even basic questions, such as when he served as Vice President or the year his son Beau passed away from brain cancer.

“The House Appropriations Committee ADOPTED my amendment to REDUCE AG Garland’s salary to $1 until he releases the Biden-Hur tapes,” Rep. Clyde said.

Robert Hur in February released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.



Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden was not charged even though he willfully retained SCIF-designated classified documents and shared material with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

The Justice Department previously defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Merrick Garland refused to release the audio tapes of Biden’s interview with Hur and the Republicans have not followed through with their threats to have him arrested.