JUST IN: Eccentric Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dead Just One Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Eccentric fitness guru Richard Simmons passed away on Saturday just one day after his birthday.

He was 76.

TMZ reported:

Richard Simmons — the legendary fitness guru — has died at 76 … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police and fire responded to a call from his housekeeper just before 10 AM Saturday and pronounced him dead at the scene. We’re told no foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are investigating it as a natural death.

2:46 PM PT — We’re told Simmons fell in the bathroom in his home. LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide Division responded to his house because this is a high-profile death though they still do not suspect foul play.

2:10 PM PT — Law enforcement sources say Richard took a fall last night, which may be connected to his passing.

